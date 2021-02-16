U.S. Air Force Maj. Mike Rogers, 555th Fighter Squadron pilot, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. The exercise was designed to provide aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:49 Photo ID: 6524742 VIRIN: 210216-F-ZX177-1645 Resolution: 7530x5020 Size: 3.13 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.