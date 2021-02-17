A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron lands during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2021. ACE exercises ensure Airmen and aircrews are postured to provide lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:49 Photo ID: 6524739 VIRIN: 210217-F-ZX177-1133 Resolution: 7307x4871 Size: 1.62 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.