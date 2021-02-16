U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Senn, 555th Fighter Squadron pilot, pins a warning tag onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE exercises are designed to ensure U.S. Air Forces in Europe, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6524736
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-ZX177-1573
|Resolution:
|5998x4000
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT