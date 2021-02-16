U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Senn, 555th Fighter Squadron pilot, pins a warning tag onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE exercises are designed to ensure U.S. Air Forces in Europe, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:49 Photo ID: 6524736 VIRIN: 210216-F-ZX177-1573 Resolution: 5998x4000 Size: 1.95 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.