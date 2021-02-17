Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 4 of 8]

    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing return from offensive counter air training with two Italian air force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 32° Stormo during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2021. Training with joint and combined allies and partners during ACE events increases the 31st FW lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibility for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    ACE
    USAF
    31FW
    555FS
    510FS

