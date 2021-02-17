31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing return from offensive counter air training with two Italian air force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 32° Stormo during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2021. Training with joint and combined allies and partners during ACE events increases the 31st FW lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibility for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

