A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron soars above Amendola Air Base, Italy, during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Feb. 16, 2021. During the exercise, the 555th and 510th Fighter Squadron executed counter air training with Italian air force F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:49 Photo ID: 6524735 VIRIN: 210216-F-ZX177-1391 Resolution: 6011x4007 Size: 1.06 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.