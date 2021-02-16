31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Bender, 555th Fighter Squadron pilot, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE exercises are designed to ensure U.S. Air Forces in Europe, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

