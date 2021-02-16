Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 7 of 8]

    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Bender, 555th Fighter Squadron pilot, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE exercises are designed to ensure U.S. Air Forces in Europe, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6524741
    VIRIN: 210216-F-ZX177-1705
    Resolution: 6073x4048
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF
    31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    USAF
    31FW
    555FS
    510FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT