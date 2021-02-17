31st FW accomplishes ACE with ITAF

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes flight during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Amendola Air Base, Italy, Feb. 17, 2021. During the exercise, Airmen enhanced their ability to rapidly deploy and operate from remote locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021
Date Posted: 02.19.2021
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
by SrA Ericka Woolever