Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 13, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Abraham Tekle, left, monitors for safety, while Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Robyn Banez coordinates the lift off of an Improved Navy Lighterage System from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 on U.S. Naval Base Guam. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Somers)

