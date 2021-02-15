SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 13, 2021) Sailors deployed as the expeditionary logistics and cargo handling capability of Task Force 75 offload a 20-foot container from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 on U.S. Naval Base Guam. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness.

(Courtesy photo by Chief Boatswain's Mate Daniel Nguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 19:51 Photo ID: 6523322 VIRIN: 210213-N-NO824-1015 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 401.01 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.