Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 14, 2021) Cmdr. Amy Honek, operations officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, monitors the lift-off of an Improved Navy Lighterage System from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 on U.S. Naval Base Guam. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Cmdr. Kristina Stoner)
