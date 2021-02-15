Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3 [Image 9 of 12]

    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 14, 2021) Cmdr. Amy Honek, operations officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, monitors the lift-off of an Improved Navy Lighterage System from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 on U.S. Naval Base Guam. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Cmdr. Kristina Stoner)

    This work, Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

