Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 14, 2021) Sailors deployed from Naval Beach Group 1 navigate Improved Navy Lighterage Systems in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tanminh Ho)

