APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 14, 2021) Sailors deployed from Naval Beach Group 1 navigate Improved Navy Lighterage Systems in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tanminh Ho)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6523324
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-NO824-1032
|Resolution:
|1525x777
|Size:
|349.5 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT