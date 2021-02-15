Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam [Image 8 of 12]

    Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    02.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 14, 2021) Sailors deployed from Naval Beach Group 1 navigate Improved Navy Lighterage Systems in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tanminh Ho)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6523324
    VIRIN: 210213-N-NO824-1032
    Resolution: 1525x777
    Size: 349.5 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    "INLS
    NCHB1
    NBG 1
    MPSRON 3
    LO/LO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT