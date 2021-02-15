Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3 [Image 11 of 12]

    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 14, 2021) Sailors deployed as the expeditionary logistics and cargo handling capability of Task Force 75 prepare 20-foot slings during an offload of Improved Navy Lighterage Systems from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Wilmer Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6523327
    VIRIN: 210213-N-NO824-1034
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 574.77 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Conduct INLS Operations in Guam
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3
    Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    "INLS
    NCHB1
    NBG 1
    MPSRON 3
    LO/LO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT