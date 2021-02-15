Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 13, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Carlos Rodriquez, deployed with the expeditionary logistics and cargo handling capability of Task Force 75, communicates with the crane operator during the lift-off of an Improved Navy Lighterage System from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. (Courtesy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Wilmer Diaz)

