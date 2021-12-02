Expeditionary Sailors Offload INLS in Guam with MPSRON 3

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 13, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Bryant Doss, deployed as the expeditionary logistics and cargo handling capability of Task Force 75, operates a Millennia Military Vehicle to transport a container at a Naval Base Guam pier during an offload from USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304) with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 at U.S. Naval Base Guam. MPSRON 3, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, Naval Beach Group 1 and 3rd Marine Logistics Group are executing a lift-on/lift-off (LO/LO) and roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) of embarked Maritime Prepositioning Force assets to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness.

(Courtesy photo by Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Eddie Cortez)

