Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (left), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, connects a test harness to an F-15E Strike Eagle while Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (middle), 4th CMS electrical and environmental technician, and Senior Airman Thiago Santos (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, set up an Eclypse tester program at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The electrical and environmental shop and precision measurement equipment laboratory worked together to write the code for this test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:16 Photo ID: 6521694 VIRIN: 210203-F-JN771-1078 Resolution: 4233x2826 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.