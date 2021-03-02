Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (right), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, pass a testing harness at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The testing harness ensures the wiring of the F-15E Strike Eagle is working correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:16 Photo ID: 6521693 VIRIN: 210203-F-JN771-1072 Resolution: 3573x2385 Size: 1 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.