Senior Airman Thiago Santos, 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, uses a laptop and Eclypse tester at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The Eclypse test ensures there are no wiring faults on an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6521690
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-JN771-1011
|Resolution:
|4275x3053
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring
