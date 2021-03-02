Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring

Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (middle), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, and Senior Airman Thiago Santos (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, start the Eclypse tester and run a program to test an F-15E Strike Eagle’s pod system and wiring at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The electrical and environmental shop and precision measurement equipment laboratory worked together to write the code for this test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

