    Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 7 of 7]

    Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (middle), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, and Senior Airman Thiago Santos (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, start the Eclypse tester and run a program to test an F-15E Strike Eagle’s pod system and wiring at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The electrical and environmental shop and precision measurement equipment laboratory worked together to write the code for this test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6521695
    VIRIN: 210203-F-JN771-1101
    Resolution: 3948x2635
    Size: 899.75 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
