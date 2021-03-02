Senior Airman Kierra Hamil, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, removes a panel from an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Hamil removed the panel to connect a test harness which verified there were no electrical discrepancies on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)



Electrical and Environmental, PMEL, ACC, ReadyAF, Seymour Johnson AFB, 4th Fighter Wing

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:16 Photo ID: 6521691 VIRIN: 210203-F-JN771-1029 Resolution: 3402x2271 Size: 394.37 KB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.