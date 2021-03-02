Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (right), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, organize and lay out test harnesses at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The test harnesses were connected to an Eclypse tester, which connects to an F-15E Strike Eagle in order to ensure were no electrical discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6521692
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-JN771-1068
|Resolution:
|4528x3023
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring
