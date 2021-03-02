Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring

Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (right), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, organize and lay out test harnesses at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The test harnesses were connected to an Eclypse tester, which connects to an F-15E Strike Eagle in order to ensure were no electrical discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

