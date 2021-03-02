Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring

Senior Airman Thiago Santos, 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, attaches a test harness onto an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Santos performed the test to ensure there were no wiring faults on the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

