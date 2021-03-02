Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 1 of 7]

    Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Thiago Santos, 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, attaches a test harness onto an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Santos performed the test to ensure there were no wiring faults on the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6521689
    VIRIN: 210203-F-JN771-1003
    Resolution: 2457x3681
    Size: 959.59 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    This work, Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

