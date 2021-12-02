18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

Tech. Sgt. Shaun Tucker, 712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. Tucker was recognized as a star performer for contributing to more than sixty support missions for key government leaders and airlifting over 1.5 million pounds of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

