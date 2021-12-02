18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Hansen, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron home station check team noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. Hansen was recognized as a star performer for his role as the lead point of contact for Project Tesseract, an innovative initiative sponsored by Headquarters Air Force. Project Tesseract works to effectively integrate best practices from the private sector into Air Force maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

