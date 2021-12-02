Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 8 of 9]

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Matthew Hansen, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron home station check team noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.12, 2021. Hansen was recognized as a star performer for his role as the lead point of contact for Project Tesseract, an innovative initiative sponsored by Headquarters Air Force. Project Tesseract works to effectively integrate best practices from the private sector into Air Force maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Photo ID: 6521317
    VIRIN: 210212-F-IF976-1016
    Resolution: 5462x3800
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    18th Air Force
    436th AMXS
    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley

