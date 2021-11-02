Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 5 of 9]

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Holly McCullough-Cruz, 436th Medical Support Squadron medical supply chain management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. McCullough-Cruz was recognized as a star performer for providing medical logistics support for the COVID-19 screening center at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Her efforts enabled 784 deployments despite the ongoing pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Photo ID: 6521314
    VIRIN: 210211-F-IF976-1171
    Resolution: 2874x3370
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    18th Air Force
    436th Medical Group
    436th Medical Support Squadron
    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley

