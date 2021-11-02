Tech. Sgt. Holly McCullough-Cruz, 436th Medical Support Squadron medical supply chain management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. McCullough-Cruz was recognized as a star performer for providing medical logistics support for the COVID-19 screening center at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Her efforts enabled 784 deployments despite the ongoing pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03 Photo ID: 6521314 VIRIN: 210211-F-IF976-1171 Resolution: 2874x3370 Size: 1.96 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.