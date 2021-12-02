Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 6 of 9]

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Malik Freeman, 436th Airlift Wing civil law paralegal, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Freeman was recognized as a star performer for coordinating six witness interviews, arranging travel for two trial participants and assisting in case preparation. His efforts led to the administration of a fair trial and just sentence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Photo ID: 6521315
    VIRIN: 210212-F-IF976-1006
    Resolution: 4987x3655
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    18th Air Force
    436th Airlift Wing
    18th Air Force command chief
    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT