18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

Senior Airman Malik Freeman, 436th Airlift Wing civil law paralegal, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Freeman was recognized as a star performer for coordinating six witness interviews, arranging travel for two trial participants and assisting in case preparation. His efforts led to the administration of a fair trial and just sentence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

