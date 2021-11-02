18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Foster, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. Foster was recognized as a star performer for his critical role in administering the COVID-19 vaccine and initiating drive-thru COVID-19 testing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

