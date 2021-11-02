Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 4 of 9]

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Foster, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. Foster was recognized as a star performer for his critical role in administering the COVID-19 vaccine and initiating drive-thru COVID-19 testing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Photo ID: 6521313
    VIRIN: 210211-F-IF976-1133
    Resolution: 4920x3896
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    18th Air Force
    436th Medical Group
    436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Chief Master Sgt. Bickley

