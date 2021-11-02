18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Edinmel Balterocruz, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System Navy senior enlisted leader and military working dog manager, holds a challenge coin presented to him by Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. Balterocruz assumed the role of Navy senior enlisted leader in a joint-service environment, a position normally reserved for chief petty officers. He was hand-selected to lead the Department of Defense's sole military working dog narcotics training aid program and managed $1.7 million worth of controlled substances, manufactured and tested 30 training aids, and processed 50 recalls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

