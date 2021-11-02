Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 3 of 9]

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Edinmel Balterocruz, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System Navy senior enlisted leader and military working dog manager, holds a challenge coin presented to him by Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. Balterocruz assumed the role of Navy senior enlisted leader in a joint-service environment, a position normally reserved for chief petty officers. He was hand-selected to lead the Department of Defense's sole military working dog narcotics training aid program and managed $1.7 million worth of controlled substances, manufactured and tested 30 training aids, and processed 50 recalls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:03
    Photo ID: 6521312
    VIRIN: 210211-F-BO262-3012
    Resolution: 4694x3176
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers
    18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT