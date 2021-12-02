18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Hebert, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy hydraulic instructor, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Hebert was recognized as a star performer for his training efforts, which include developing an interactive training aid to help students more easily read and understand hydraulic schematics, as well as for his dedication to volunteerism during the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

