Tech. Sgt. Brandon Hebert, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy hydraulic instructor, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Hebert was recognized as a star performer for his training efforts, which include developing an interactive training aid to help students more easily read and understand hydraulic schematics, as well as for his dedication to volunteerism during the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6521316
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-IF976-1012
|Resolution:
|5536x4019
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Air Force chief coins Team Dover star performers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
