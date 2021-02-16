An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, lands at Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. This is the first time the aircraft has flown outside of Alaska, providing a unique training opportunity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 02:39 Photo ID: 6521113 VIRIN: 210216-F-KM026-0433 Resolution: 5547x3702 Size: 6.38 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.