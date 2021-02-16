Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 3 of 12]

    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform hot-pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, at Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. The F-35A made its debut on this year’s iteration of Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6521105
    VIRIN: 210216-F-KM026-0225
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

