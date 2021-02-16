U.S. Air Force Airmen perform hot-pit refueling on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, at Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. The F-35A made its debut on this year’s iteration of Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 02:39 Photo ID: 6521109 VIRIN: 210216-F-KM026-0307 Resolution: 6174x4119 Size: 5.72 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.