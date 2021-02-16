F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21

Four F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, sit at Northwest Field after participating in hot-pit refueling as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE allows for more flexibility by operating more freely with allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, whether that be in a contested environment or in a location without established infrastructure, such as during times of crisis or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

