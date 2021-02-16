An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies over Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE allows for more flexibility by operating more freely with allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, whether that be in a contested environment or in a location without established infrastructure, such as during times of crisis or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 02:39
|Photo ID:
|6521112
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-KM026-0448
|Resolution:
|4225x2807
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|GUAM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
