Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 10 of 12]

    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies over Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. ACE allows for more flexibility by operating more freely with allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, whether that be in a contested environment or in a location without established infrastructure, such as during times of crisis or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6521112
    VIRIN: 210216-F-KM026-0448
    Resolution: 4225x2807
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21
    F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT