F-35A Lightning II participates in hot-pit refuel at Cope North 21

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, awaits refueling at Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen AFB, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. Exercising elements of ACE during Cope North enables U.S. and Allied forces to operate from austere operating bases, enhancing our capacity and capability for response in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

