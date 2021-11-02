Staff Sgt. Eric Chavez, U.S. Army Japan G6 cable systems installer, briefs Col. Jonathan D. Haight, U.S. Army Japan deputy commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., USARJ command sergeant major, on network infrastructure during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise at Camp Itami Feb. 12. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6520184
|VIRIN:
|210211-A-RG339-860
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|HYOGO, JP
This work, U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
