U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

A Satellite Transportable Terminal deployed as part of the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise at Camp Itami Feb. 12. Soldiers with I Corps (FWD), 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, and other U.S. Army Japan units rapidly deployed several pieces of equipment and personnel throughout Japan via air and ground methods. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

