U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

Staff Sgt. Eric Chavez, U.S. Army Japan G6 cable systems installer, discusses the achievements of Spc. Roman Pelkowski, and Pfc. J’Vone Price, both information technology specialists with 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, as they are recognized by Col. Jonathan D. Haight, U.S. Army Japan deputy commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., USARJ command sergeant major, with commanders coins at Camp Itami Feb. 12. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

