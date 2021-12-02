Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise [Image 10 of 15]

    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

    HYOGO, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Col. Jonathan D. Haight, U.S. Army Japan deputy commander, converses with Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., USARJ command sergeant major, during a briefing on current operations at Tomodachi Rescue Exercise Camp Itami Feb. 12. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 01:19
    Photo ID: 6520179
    VIRIN: 210212-A-RG339-653
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    JGSDF
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    TREX
    Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT