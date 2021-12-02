Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

    U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

    HYOGO, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV) and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) stage in a makeshift Contingency Command Post motor pool during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise at Camp Itami Feb. 12. Soldiers with I Corps (FWD), 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, and other U.S. Army Japan units rapidly deployed several pieces of equipment and personnel throughout Japan via air and ground methods during the exercise.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 01:18
    Photo ID: 6520177
    VIRIN: 210212-A-RG339-572
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    JGSDF
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    TREX
    Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army

