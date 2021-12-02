U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise

Col. Jonathan D. Haight, U.S. Army Japan deputy commander, addresses the Soldiers in the Contingency Command Post prior to receiving a briefing on current operations during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise at Camp Itami Feb. 12. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
