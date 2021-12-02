Sgt. Edward Ceruti, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan combat medic specialist, and Pfc. Antoinette Power, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion information technology specialist, stand watch at the Contingency Command Post entrance to screen people for COVID-19 and ensure no one takes personal electronic devices inside during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise at Camp Itami Feb. 12. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6520172
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-RG339-336
|Resolution:
|5737x4464
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|JP
This work, U.S. Army Japan senior leaders visit the Contingency Command Post during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
