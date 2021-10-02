Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Diola, 212th Rescue Squadron superintendent, bears the squadron guidon Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 212th RQS change-of-command ceremony. Lt. Col. John Romspert succeeded Lt. Col. Matthew Kirby during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 20:36
|Photo ID:
|6518136
|VIRIN:
|210210-Z-ZY202-1021
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|17.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop [Image 17 of 17], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
212th Rescue Squadron marks change of command with unique Alaska backdrop
LEAVE A COMMENT