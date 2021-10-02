212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop

Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col Matthew Kirby, outgoing 212th Rescue Squadron commander, salutes Col. Matthew Calabro, 176th Operations Group commander, while Lt. Col. John Rompsert, incoming 212th Rescue Squadron commander, looks on Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during the 212th RQS change-of-command ceremony. Romspert succeeded Kirby during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

