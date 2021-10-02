212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop

Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Diola, 212th Rescue Squadron superintendent, carries out his duties as the steward of the squadron guidon Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Malamute Drop Zone following a jump from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk. The jump preceded the change-of-command ceremony for 212th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

