212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop

Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joshua Armstrong, 211th Rescue Squadron commander, prepares for landing during a tandem jump with Lt. Col. John Romspert, incoming 212th Rescue Squadron commander, following an exit from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Malamute Drop Zone. The jump preceded the change-of-command ceremony for 212th RQS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US