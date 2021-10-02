Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen of 212th Rescue Squadron descend following an exit from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Malamute Drop Zone. The jump preceded the change-of-command ceremony for 212th RQS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 20:36
|Photo ID:
|6518128
|VIRIN:
|210210-Z-ZY202-1030
|Resolution:
|2978x3969
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop [Image 17 of 17], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
212th Rescue Squadron marks change of command with unique Alaska backdrop
LEAVE A COMMENT