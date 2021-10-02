212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop

Alaska Air National Guard Col. Matthew Komatsu, 176th Mission Support Group commander, recovers his free-fall parachute Feb. 10, 2021, following a jump from a 210th Rescue Squardon HH-60G Pave Hawk at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Malamute Drop Zone, while Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Hamilton, 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, comes in for landing. The jump preceded the change-of-command ceremony for 212th RQS, Komatsu's previous command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

