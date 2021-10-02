Alaska Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Stratton, 176th Wing commander, recovers after a tandem jump with Tech. Sgt. Jason Hughes, 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, following an exit from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Malamute Drop Zone. The jump preceded the change-of-command ceremony for 212th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 20:36 Photo ID: 6518130 VIRIN: 210210-Z-ZY202-1016 Resolution: 5219x3479 Size: 13.16 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop [Image 17 of 17], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.