    212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop [Image 11 of 17]

    212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Stratton, 176th Wing commander, recovers after a tandem jump with Tech. Sgt. Jason Hughes, 212th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, following an exit from a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Feb. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Malamute Drop Zone. The jump preceded the change-of-command ceremony for 212th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 20:36
    Photo ID: 6518130
    VIRIN: 210210-Z-ZY202-1016
    Resolution: 5219x3479
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 212th Rescue Squadron mark change of command with unique Alaska backdrop [Image 17 of 17], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    210th Rescue Squadron
    211th Rescue Squadron
    212th Rescue Squadron

