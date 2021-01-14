Survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialists going through upgrade training learn how to construct an igloo on Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 14, 2021. Igloos were originally used by the Inuit tribe of northern Alaska and are still in use today. They provide warmth and shelter from extreme winds and sub-zero temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:57 Photo ID: 6517861 VIRIN: 210110-F-PA001-1171 Resolution: 4032x2815 Size: 837.76 KB Location: BARROW, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE specialists conquer the arctic [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.