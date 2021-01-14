Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE specialists conquer the arctic [Image 5 of 6]

    SERE specialists conquer the arctic

    BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialists going through upgrade training learn how to construct an igloo on Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 14, 2021. Igloos were originally used by the Inuit tribe of northern Alaska and are still in use today. They provide warmth and shelter from extreme winds and sub-zero temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 16:57
    Photo ID: 6517861
    VIRIN: 210110-F-PA001-1171
    Resolution: 4032x2815
    Size: 837.76 KB
    Location: BARROW, AK, US 
    This work, SERE specialists conquer the arctic [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Survival
    Evasion
    Barrow
    66th Training Squadron
    Rescue and Escape

