SERE specialists conquer the arctic

Survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialists dig a snow cave at Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska, Jan. 12, 2021. The snow caves served as shelter for the SERE specialists during their second night of upgrade training. It can comfortably house a maximum of 3 individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ryan M. Dewey)
